Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 726.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 152,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.