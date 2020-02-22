Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in General Motors by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of GM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.65. 8,431,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,894. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. General Motors has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

