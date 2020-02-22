Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,253 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bank Ozk worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth $464,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,534,000 after buying an additional 163,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 322.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

