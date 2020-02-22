Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.11% of Verint Systems worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verint Systems by 43.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,965,000 after purchasing an additional 601,549 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,636,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 140.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 390,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 227,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 388,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

