Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wyndham Destinations worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,699,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,681,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

WYND traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 483,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

