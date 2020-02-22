Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.14. 2,395,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,509. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

