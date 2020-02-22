Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.35 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,410 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.29% of Perficient worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 461,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

