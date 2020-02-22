Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,064 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,638. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

