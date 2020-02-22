Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Healthequity worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthequity by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Healthequity by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 523,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

