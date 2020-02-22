Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,080 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.78. 542,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

