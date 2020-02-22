Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,890. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

