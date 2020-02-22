Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,441 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

