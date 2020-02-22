Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,965 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of First Solar worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,453,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $468,129.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $8.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 9,695,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

