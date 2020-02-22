Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.51% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNDA. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of VNDA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 958,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,026. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $715.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

