Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $3.88 Million in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $47,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,240,000 after acquiring an additional 318,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,908,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.80. 3,077,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.79. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

