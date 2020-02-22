Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $4.10 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 883,736 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,707,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. 833,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.68. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

