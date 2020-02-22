Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $4.31 Million in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 382,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Coty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Coty by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Also, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra increased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

