Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $4.41 Million in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $99.77 and a one year high of $156.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.38, a P/E/G ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

