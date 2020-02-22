Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226,205 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HD Supply worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after acquiring an additional 707,576 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1,402.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 171,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,373. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

