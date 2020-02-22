Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 21,755 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of Steven Madden worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 73.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOO traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,046. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

SHOO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

