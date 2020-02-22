Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 71,145 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 297.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.23% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 183,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,351. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.57. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock worth $946,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

