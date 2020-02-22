Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 71,930 Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 170.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Continental Building Products worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 638.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 891,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $377,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,796.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,557. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE CBPX remained flat at $$36.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Building Products Inc has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

