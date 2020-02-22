Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,902. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

