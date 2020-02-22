Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 171.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,715 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of GBCI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 177,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,951. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

