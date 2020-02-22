Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.18% of Washington Federal worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Washington Federal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Washington Federal stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 595,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.08. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.