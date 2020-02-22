Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDM. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NYSE:PDM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,217. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

