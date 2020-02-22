Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 225,458 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,458 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 344,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 149,484 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.09. 1,660,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

