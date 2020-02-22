Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 22,741 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vector Group worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VGR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 779,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,361. Vector Group Ltd has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $14.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

