Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 2,711 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,501,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

HAE traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.29. 330,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,341. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.