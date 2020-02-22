Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 7,050 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.29% of Employers worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Employers by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.96. 283,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

