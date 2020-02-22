Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 9,245 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 115,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 717,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,103. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

