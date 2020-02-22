Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $4.36 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

