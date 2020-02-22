Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of HUYA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HUYA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in HUYA by 2,072.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 896,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 2,469,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,657. HUYA Inc – has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

