Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of Mercury Systems worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after buying an additional 889,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,352,000 after buying an additional 285,248 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after buying an additional 499,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,849,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. 255,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,576. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,625. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

