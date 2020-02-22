Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304,110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 421,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,332. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.