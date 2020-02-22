Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $296.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.93.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $255.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.37. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

