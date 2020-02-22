Lunyr (LUN) Market Capitalization Hits $2.59 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00011638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Huobi and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Liqui, BiteBTC, Upbit, HitBTC, BigONE and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

