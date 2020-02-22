Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, Kucoin and Allbit. Lympo has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $73,338.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Allbit, Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

