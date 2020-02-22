Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,979 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Macy’s worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,052 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 213,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 17.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. 8,121,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,290,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.