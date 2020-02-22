Magnum One Day Volume Reaches $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

