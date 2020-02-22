MaidSafeCoin Trading Down 1.3% This Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $43.61 million and approximately $360,173.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

