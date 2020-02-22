Maker One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.60 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $642.12 or 0.06621753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Ethfinex, Bibox and Kucoin. Maker has a market cap of $634.02 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00492632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,382 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, BitMart, OKEx, OasisDEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX, CoinMex, Bibox and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

