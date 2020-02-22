Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Financial Survey

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Malvern Bancorp and HMN Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $50.25 million 3.20 $9.33 million $1.22 16.97 HMN Financial $40.35 million 2.51 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 19.47% 6.96% 0.79% HMN Financial 19.32% 8.81% 1.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats HMN Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 2 loan production offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

