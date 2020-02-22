Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $43.22. 8,103,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,200,762. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

