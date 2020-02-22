Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,286 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,286 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,347,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 351,145 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,694,391 shares of company stock valued at $65,882,868 over the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 581,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,347. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.63. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

