Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $33.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,485.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,043.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,459.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,307.47. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,396,339 shares of company stock worth $414,797,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

