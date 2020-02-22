Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 57,853 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.03. 1,363,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,140. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

