Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 74,941 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12,029.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,941 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in General Mills by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.92. 5,010,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,835. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

