Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 884,378 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 884,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.66. 460,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,860. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

