Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1,924.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.87. 2,224,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,293. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

